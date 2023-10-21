Is Mike Vrabel’s seat hot? Should it be?

The Tennessee Titans have lost 11 of their last 13 games. There is some context that should be added there. The Titans lost their last 7 games of the 2022 NFL season after being devasted by injuries. When they took the field against the Jacksonville Jaguars in week 18 last year, they only had about 11 of the 22 starters they started the season with on the field. It is going to be tough for any team to win with that. There was also the fumble call on Joshua Dobbs that should have been called an incomplete pass. The Titans probably win the game and make the playoffs if it is called correctly.

While all of that is true, as Bill Parcells once (allegedly) famously said, you are what your record says you are. If the Titans were 2-11 in a season, people would no doubt be calling for sweeping changes. I am not of the opinion that Mike Vrabel should be on the hot seat - yet. If the Titans end up 5-12 this year, the heat underneath his seat should definitely be turned up. What say you?