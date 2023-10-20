Vast majority of Titans fans want to see Will Levis

One of the questions this week was which quarterback you want to see for the Tennessee Titans if Ryan Tannehill can’t go when they come back from the bye against the Atlanta Falcons. The results were overwhelming:

I agree with the 83% of you. I have seen enough of Malik Willis to draw the conclusion that he isn’t the long-term answer. That’s why it is imperative that we get a look at Will Levis down the stretch here. Ran Carthon and Mike Vrabel need to know if he is a guy they can build around, or if they need to be angling to get one of the top quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

There was also the weekly confidence question. It should come as no surprise that confidence is in the tank at this point:

A few weeks back I urged patient voting in the confidence poll. With no real reason for hope on the horizon, it makes sense to vote that you aren’t confident in the direction the team is headed. Maybe Levis can change that when he gets the start against the Falcons.