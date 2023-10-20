Week 7 NFL picks, predictions and odds

The Tennessee Titans won’t lose this week. At least we have that going for us. Thursday Night Football, however, did not go for us. It’s not even about the division at this point. I just don’t want to see anything good happen for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

I cannot wait for the Sunday Night Football game this week - Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles. So much has been made this week of the Tua and Jalen Hurts rivalry. We get to see it play out on the field with two of the best teams in football. The Dolphins are +2.5 in that one. I like them to win the game outright.

The other fun game this week is the Los Angeles Chargers at the Kansas City Chiefs. My favorite bet there is the over 48. Those two teams shouldn’t have any problem putting points on the board.

One more upset pick for you - I like the Atlanta Falcons +2.5 over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

What is your favorite bet this weekend?