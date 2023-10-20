Titans work out seven veteran players, familiar faces

The Tennessee Titans are attempting to improve their back-end roster depth during the bye week. The Titans worked out a slew of veteran players on Thursday morning, national reporter Aaron Wilson confirmed. The list was made up of cornerback Kris Boyd, defensive end Marlon Davidson, running back Jonathan Ward, defensive back Josh Thompson, linebacker JoJo Domann, offensive tackle Lachavious Simmons, and linebacker Joe Jones.

Three of these players previously played for the Titans. Ward is probably the most recognizable name. Ward was with the Titans throughout training camp and suffered an injury during the first preseason game that hampered his 53-man roster chances. The Titans worked out Ward a few weeks ago, so they’re likely keeping tabs on his recovery.

Jones is a veteran linebacker and special teams standout. Jones previously spent the better portion of two seasons (2021-22) with the Titans. Thompson is a defensive back and fellow special teams ace that was waived by Ran Carthon in August.

Boyd is a former seventh-round selection of the Minnesota Vikings. He’s also played for the Arizona Cardinals after playing collegiately for the Texas Longhorns. Boyd has played a lot of football, having racked up 95 career tackles.

Davidson entered the league as a second-round pick of the Atlanta Falcons in 2020. Davidson, who spent time with the San Francisco 49ers earlier this year, hasn’t met his pre-draft expectations. The Titans are looking for depth on the defensive line after Kyle Peko and Jaleel Johnson struggled to replace Teair Tart in Tennessee’s most recent games.

Domann is a hybrid linebacker that’s a bit of a tweener. He played college football at Nebraska and went undrafted in 2022. Offensive tackle Simmons was a seventh-round pick of the Chicago Bears in 2020. The Titans are desperately looking for solutions to their tackle problem.