Titans designate WR Kyle Philips to return, clear roster space for OT Nicholas Petit-Frere

Tennessee Titans general manager made a slew of transactions on Monday afternoon

By Justin Melo
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Tennessee Titans Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans made an abundance of roster moves on Monday afternoon, the team confirmed via social media. They designated wide receiver Kyle Philips to return from IR. It activates a three-week window for Philips to practice without being officially activated. Until he’s activated, he won’t count towards the Titans 53-man roster. Although other moves indicate Philips could return Sunday.

Mason Kinsey was released. It’s harsh on Kinsey, who did excellent as a punt returner. Kinsey returned three punts for 37 yards, with an average of 12.3 yards per return, and a long gain of 21. With Kearis Jackson still on IR, Philips could replace Kinsey as the punt returner. Another option could see Kinsey re-signed to the practice squad. Kinsey could then be a standard game-day elevation to be the punt returner.

Offensive linemen Xavier Newman-Johnson was also released from the 53-man roster. Newman-Johnson earned the start at LG in Week 2 in place of an injured Peter Skoronski, but was yanked from the lineup after two series’ and replaced by Dillon Radunz. I’d anticipate Newman-Johnson being re-signed to the practice squad.

Newman-Johnson’s release should clear way for Nicholas Petit-Frere to officially be re-added to the 53-man roster. The league recently reduced Petit-Frere’s suspension from six games to four as they continue to make changes to their gambling policy. Petit-Frere will practice with the Titans later this week. Whether or not he reclaims his starting job remains to be seen.

