Titans vs. Colts opening odds: Tennessee opens as 1-point favorite

Last week I was surprised when the Tennesee Titans opened as a favorite against the Cincinnati Bengals - especially coming off the beating they took at the hands of the Cleveland Browns. Tennesee closed as a 2.5-point underdog. The Titans have once again opened as favorites (-1) this time on the road against the Indianapolis Colts. I expected they will close as favorites in this one.

The Colts have played better than I expected them to play through four weeks. Like the rest of the AFC South, they find themselves 2-2 through the first quarter of the season. While this is the first divisional game for the Titans, it will be the third for the Colts. They lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars 31-21 in week one and beat the Houston Texans 31-20 in week two.

Anthony Richardson has played pretty well for them so far. He has missed a game and a half after suffering a concussion in that game against the Texans. So through 2 1⁄ 2 games he has thrown for 479 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. He has also ran for 131 yards and four touchdowns. You can bet Shane Bowen and Mike Vrabel will be preaching to their defensive front to play their assignments this week.

On defense, the Colts have allowed the 4th most yards in the NFL - 390.5 per game. They have been pretty bad against the run and the pass. That is good news for a Titans’ offense that needs to face a bad defense in order to put up yards.