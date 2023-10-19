Jaguars vs. Saints Thursday Night Football odds, picks, predictions

We should all be cheering for a New Orleans Saints win tonight over the Jacksonville Jaguars. I don’t even care about the division anymore. I just love it when the Sparkle Kitties lose.
As for picks tonight, give me Saints -2 and the under 40.5. Trevor Lawrence is a game time decision. As of this writing, he appears likely to play. He will probably still be somewhat limited in what he is able to do, and the Saints have a good defense.
The Saints offense is better than it was when the Tennessee Titans played them in week 1 simply because they have Alvin Kamara back on the field. They also might get Jamaal Williams back tonight who has missed the last 4 games with a hamstring injury. They should be able to run the ball in this one.
What is your favorite bet for this game tonight? Use this thread to discuss the game.
