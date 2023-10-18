Titans continue to look up in AFC South standings

For the second straight week, the Titans find themselves at the bottom of the AFC South standings. They will stay there for at least one more week with the bye coming up. That’s not where expected them to be at this point in the season. I would have put money on them being in 2nd at worst. That shows what I know.

The two teams at the top of the division have some quarterback injury issues. The Colts have lost Anthony Richardson for the season to a shoulder injury. Trevor Lawrence has a knee injury and is questionable for the Jaguars tomorrow night. My money would be on him playing.

The Texans are the second biggest surprise to me behind the Titans. I thought CJ Stroud would be good. I was really hoping the Titans would be able to get him in the 2023 NFL Draft. It is surprising that he has been as good as he has to start his career. It doesn’t make you feel good about where the Titans are going forward.

Week 7 in the AFC South features the Jaguars at the Saints on Thursday Night Football. The Colts host the Browns and the Texans have their bye week.

AFC South Standings

Jacksonville Jaguars 4-2

Indianapolis Colts 3-3

Houston Texans 3-3

Tennessee Titans 2-4