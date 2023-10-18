Titans Reacts Week 7: Who should start at quarterback?

There is a good chance that Ryan Tannehill won’t be able to go when the Titans take on the Atlanta Falcons after the bye week. That means Mike Vrabel will have to make a decision on who his starting QB will be - Malik Willis or Will Levis. Who do you think it should be? I gave my thoughts here.

As for the confidence question, it’s hard to have much at this point. I am sure there are people out there that do. If you are one of those people, leave your reasoning in the comments below. I haven’t given up on the future of this team because Ran Carthon deserves a chance to build a roster, but it is hard to see them accomplishing anything in 2023 - as I talked about here.

