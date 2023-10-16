Ryan Tannehill injury update: Titans QB dealing with similar ankle injury to last year

Mike Vrabel said at his Monday press conference that Ryan Tannehill is dealing with an ankle injury similar to the one he had last year. Vrabel later clarified that he was talking about his first ankle injury last year that held him out for two games. The Tennessee Titans have a bye this week, so he will have some extra time to get ready.

Vrabel did confirm that Tannehill will be the quarterback for this team when he is healthy. As for who would start against the Atlanta Falcons if Tannehill isn’t healthy, Vrabel did not give an answer. He said they would see where Malik Willis and Will Levis are in the two weeks leading up to the game and make a decision.

I said earlier today that it should be Levis. We have seen Willis multiple times now and the results have been underwhelming. They traded up in the second round to get Levis and said they considered him at the 11th pick last year. It is time to see what he can do on the field in a season that isn’t going anywhere.

Coach Vrabel was also asked about the NFL trade deadline and said that the team would consider all options for making this team better in the present and the future. Which way they go at the deadline will likely be determined by what happens in the next two weeks with this team and the Jacksonville Jaguars.