Cowboys vs. Chargers Monday Night Football picks, predictions, and odds

Week 6 comes to an end tonight with a game that should be fun to watch - Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers. The Cowboys' defense has been really good, especially against the pass. They currently rank 3rd in the league in yards per game allowed. The Chargers offense is really good at passing. They are 2nd in the league in passing yards per game - your classic strength vs. strength matchup.

This game also features two teams that tend to always be underachieving. Teams that look good on paper but always seem to find a way to blow a big game. Well, one team has to win this game, and I think it will be the Chargers. It is always fun to back a home underdog when you feel like they are the better team. That is what we have here. The Chargers are currently +105 on the moneyline. I’ll take that, thank you.

Use this thread to discuss the game.