Titans lose to Ravens 24-16 final score recap

The Tennessee Titans put up another disappointing game today in London when they lost 24-16 to the Baltimore Ravens. After being down 18-3 at halftime, the Titans had some life after Kyle Hamilton was ejected for a dirty hit that knocked Chris Moore out of the game with a concussion. Derrick Henry scored a touchdown to cap off that drive and after the Tennessee defense got a 3 and out on the ensuing drive it looked like they might be back in the game.

Unfortunately, the next Titans' drive ended when Ryan Tannehill threw late and bad to Chig Okonkwo and the pass was intercepted. That ended the Titans’ momentum and Tannehill’s day. He left with an ankle injury.

Malik Willis replaced him and didn’t play well. He still holds onto the ball too long and is inaccurate when he does throw it. The progress that it appeared we had seen in the preseason didn’t appear to be there today.

Now, it’s not fair to completely judge this performance. Coming into a game cold is not an easy task for any guy. I don’t think Willis is it, but the Titans need to find that out for sure going forward.

The other thing of note is here is that Andre Dillard was benched in favor of Nicholas Petit-Frere. NPF appeared to hold up pretty well. We will late to see how the film says he played.

The Titans now have their bye week before facing the Atlanta Falcons at home in two weeks. Mike Vrabel and his coaching staff will have some soul-searching to do over the next week.