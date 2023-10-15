Titans vs. Ravens inactives

Mike Vrabel announced on Thursday that Treylon Burks, Elijah Molden, and Luke Gifford would all not be making the trip to London for the game between the Tennessee Titans and Baltimore Raves. This is the third straight game Burks has missed. Hopefully, he will be able to return after the bye week. Tennessee needs some answers on what he is and they can’t get those if he isn’t on the field.

There was some optimism that they could get Teair Tart back when he wasn’t ruled out on Thursday. Unfortunately, that is not the case. He is OUT today. So much was made last week of the run defense without Tart out there. Hopefully, they figured something out this week to be better with Tart not on the field.

Elijah Molden being out may force them to keep Kristian Fulton in the starting lineup here. Molden is another guy that has missed a lot of time with injuries in his career. Vrabel talked about guys who constantly struggled with soft tissue injuries this offseason. Molden definitely falls into that camp.

Titans Inactives

Treylon Burks

Elijah Molden

Luke Gifford

Teair Tart

Will Levis (3rd QB)

Jaelyn Duncan

Ravens Inactives

Jalyn Armour-Davis

Sala Aumavae-Laula

Daniel Faalele

Odafe Oweh

Josh Johnson (3rd QB)