Titans prop bets vs. Ravens week 6

Well, I hit two out of three on this last week. The only one I didn’t hit was the over 0.5 interceptions thrown by Anthony Richardson. That one would have hit had he not left the game with a shoulder injury. I’ll take two out of three every week. This is another week where the numbers on the Tennessee Titans' offensive players are really low. That’s how they get me!

In case you do not know, prop bets are wagers that are specific to an event or player inside a bigger contest. Bets can be on things like player statistics, which team does something specific, or who is the first to do something. Some of the most well-known prop bets each year is on the exact length of the National Anthem before the Super Bowl or the color of the Gatorade that will be poured over the winning coach after the Super Bowl. A player statistic prop typically provides a fractional stat total, with bets made for the player going over or under that mark.

Bets are placed like moneyline bets, using + and - odds. The favorite on the moneyline, or in the prop bet, is indicated by a negative number, such as -150. Using this example, a bettor would have to place a $150 bet to win $100 (a total of $250 returned).

The underdog is represented by a positive number, such as +150. In this case, the bettor would place a $100 bet to win $150 if the prop hits (again, $250 returned).

Here are some of the prop bets for tomorrow’s Titans vs. Ravens game, brought to us by DraftKings Sportsbook. Check them out for all of the available prop bets for the game.

Derrick Henry, 10.5 receiving yards

Over: -115 Under: -115

I’m a sucker for this one every week. Don’t believe me? Just go back through the prop posts for the last three weeks. It just takes one semi-successful screen to Henry for this to go over.

Ryan Tannehill, 207.5 passing yards

Over: -115 Under: -115

I know the Baltimore Ravens defense is really good, but 207.5 is a really low number. Tannehill isn’t going for 300 here, but he can accidentally hit the over on 207.5.

DeAndre Hopkins, 60.5 receiving yards

Over: -115 Under: -115

The Tannehill over in passing yards and the Hopkins over here would be a good parlay because both or neither are hitting. Why not give yourself a high ceiling if you are putting some money on this?