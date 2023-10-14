The Titans need to win in the intermediate passing game against the Ravens

The Tennessee Titans haven’t played the Baltimore Ravens since they lost to the team in the Wild Card Round of the 2020 NFL playoffs. In that game, Derrick Henry carried the ball 18 times for 40 yards. The Ravens sold out to stop Henry, and the Titans weren’t able to do anything to make them change that plan.

We can assume that the Ravens will have a similar plan in this one. Hopefully, the Titans will be able to take advantage of that with some quick-hitting stuff in the intermediate passing game early. We know Ryan Tannehill is at his best when using play action. Tim Kelly should draw some stuff up to get the ball quickly to DeAndre Hopkins. He can win against these Ravens' corners. Force Baltimore to take a guy out of the box.

This also needs to be a big game for the two second-year guys that will be playing in Chig Okonkwo and Kyle Philips. Chig was so good last year at racking up yards after the catch. We haven’t seen that yet this year. Tennessee is going to need a big play from him in this one.

Philips had just one target in his return from IR last week. With Burks out they need him to step up and make some plays. He doesn’t have to be a big down the field guy. They just need him to work open underneath, catch the ball, and keep the chains moving.

Of course, for any of this to work, the offensive line has to give Tannehill time to throw. That will be a challenge against the Ravens’ front for sure, but if Tannehill can get the ball out quickly it will mitigate the pass rush.

Hitting some plays in the intermediate passing game will then allow the running game with Henry and Tyjae Spears to be effective. Passing to set up the run will give the Titans the best chance to pull off an upset and payoff that +180 moneyline bet.