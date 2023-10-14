NFL Week 6 odds, picks and predictions

How long is it going to be until they move flex scheduling up for Sunday Night Football? This is the second time we have gotten a game that might have looked good on paper back in April but will be terrible. This time it is the New York Giants at the Buffalo Bills. The Giants will be without Daniel Jones in this one, but with the way Jones has played so far this season, they might be better off with Tyrod Taylor anyway. The Bills are 11-point favorites here. They should cover that easily.

In the AFC South, the Indianapolis Colts travel to the Jacksonville Jaguars. It is a Gardner Minshew revenge game. I’d love to see him go to Jacksonville and win, but the Sparkle Kitties will win here and cover the -4.

The Houston Texans host the New Orleans Saints. With the Tennessee Titans looking up at the rest of the division currently, we have to be cheering for the Saints here.

The game that might be the most fun to watch on the weekend is the Seattle Seahawks at the Cincinnati Bengals. If Joe Burrow is healthy, and he looked like it last week, this game has the potential to be a shootout. Give me Bengals -3.

Here are the rest of my picks for the weekend: