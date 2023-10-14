Titans vs. Ravens: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Tennessee Titans travel to London (baby!) to take on the Baltimore Ravens. With the bye coming next week, this is a pretty important game for the Titans. There is a really big difference between 3-3 and 2-4 for a team that is teetering on the cusp of contention.

The matchup doesn’t look great for the Titans, but that is the exact sentence that Mike Vrabel thrives on. He has a knack for getting his team ready to play when the odds are against them. Can he do it again in this one?

Here is everything you need to know about watching the game:

Date: October 15, 2023

Game time: 8:30 AM CT

Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

TV channel: NFL Network

Coverage Map: 506 Sports

Announcers: Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner

Radio: 104.5 The Zone (Nashville), Titans Radio in MidSouth

Streaming: NFL+ (Out of Market only)

Preview Podcast: Homerun Throwback

Titans record: (2-3)

Ravens record: (3-2)

Odds: Titans +4.5, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Enemy blog: Baltimore Beatdown

