Titans reacts results: Fans slightly favor QB change while confidence dips

So 53% of you would favor a quarterback change if the Tennessee Titans lose to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. That number is actually lower than I thought it would be. I’d like to know why the 47% voted the way they did. My guess is that it is one of two things:

They want this team to win the AFC South and make the playoffs. The only real chance they have to do that is with Ryan Tannehill at quarterback. They don’t think that either Malik Willis or Will Levis are NFL quarterbacks so there is no point in running them out there.

The first one is understandable. Winning the division is the first goal that every team writes down at the beginning of the season.

The second one doesn’t make much sense to me. I don't know if Willis and/or Levis can be a NFL QB, I have my doubts, but the only way to know for sure is to get a real look at them in NFL game action. The best time to do that is in a season where the team has no chance of winning a Super Bowl. That seems to be this season, and the odds would be even longer with a loss in London.

As for the confidence number, it took a nosedive as we all expected it would:

Confidence is still a tick above where it was after the loss to the Cleveland Browns. Hopefully, they will get a win on Sunday and the rollercoaster will go up the hill again.