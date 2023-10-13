Titans-Ravens Final Injury Report: Jeffery Simmons to play

The Tennessee Titans (2-3) and Baltimore Ravens (3-2) released their final injury reports on Friday ahead of Sunday’s showdown in London, England. The Titans officially arrived overseas in London and practiced there on Friday. The Ravens, meanwhile, employed a different strategy by arriving in London much earlier this week.

The Titans had already ruled out wide receiver Treylon Burks, defensive back Elijah Molden, and linebacker Luke Gifford earlier this week. The Titans released that information a little earlier than they typically would because the three injured players did not travel with the team to London. Burks will miss a third consecutive contest with an ongoing knee injury. Burks is dangerously inching towards first-round bust category.

Gifford (hamstring) is also guaranteed to miss his third consecutive game. Molden (hamstring) did not practice all week long. Molden recently returned from the same hamstring injury, but the former Washington standout must have suffered a setback.

In better news, superstar defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons isn’t carrying an injury designation despite failing to practice in a full capacity. Simmons didn’t practice on Wednesday, and was listed as a limited participant on Thursday and Friday. Simmons will attempt to contain Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Teair Tart (toe) and Aaron Brewer (neck) are officially listed as questionable. Tart was upgraded to limited after missing practice on Wednesday and Thursday. Brewer was limited on Wednesday, did not practice on Thursday, and was once again limited on Friday. Corey Levin would likely start in Brewer’s place, whereas Tart, who was badly missed in Week 5, would make way for Kyle Peko.

RAVENS

The Ravens ruled out outside linebacker Odafe Oweh with an ankle injury. Rookie running back Keaton Mitchell is questionable with a shoulder designation. Jadeveon Clowney, Odell Beckham Jr. and Marlon Humphrey aren’t carrying any injury concern despite being either limited or absent earlier in the week. The same goes for Morgan Moses, Patrick Mekari, and Geno Stone. The Ravens are healthier than they’ve been all season.