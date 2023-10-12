Treylon Burks, Elijah Molden and Luke Gifford will not travel to London for Titans

It was announced after practice today that Treylon Burks, Elijah Molden, and Luke Gifford will not travel with the Tennessee Titans to London to take on the Baltimore Ravens. This will be the third straight game Burks has missed with a knee injury. There was so much hype about Burks heading into the season but through six games he has made one big play. They need so much more from him.

I was hoping that the Titans were going to move Molden back to the nickel corner spot this week and move Roger McCreary outside and Kristian Fulton to the bench. Without Molden, the Titans have to decide if they want to run Tre Avery out there instead of Fulton. Talk about being stuck between a rock and a hard place.

The good news here is that Teair Tart will travel with the team. While he hasn’t practiced yet this week, the fact that he will make the trip suggests that he has a chance to play. I have said that I don’t think his not being out there is the whole reason the run defense struggled last week, but he certainly makes them better when he is out there.