Broncos vs. Chiefs Thursday Night Football odds, picks, and predictions

The Denver Broncos travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs tonight. This game probably looked pretty good on paper when the schedule came out. The narrative was that Sean Payton was going to resurrect Russell Wison’s career. Womp. Womp.

The Chiefs aren’t as good this year as they have been in the past. Patrick Mahomes still has Travis Kelce, but the rest of the supporting cast just isn’t very good. The thing is, when you have Mahomes, that really doesn’t matter so much from week to week. Mahomes is going to raise the play of the guys around him, so while they aren’t as good as they have been, they are still really good and will cover the 11 points they are favored here.

This is a “name your number” game for the Chiefs with the Denver defense giving up 263 yards per game through the air. Mahomes will go for 3+ passing TDs here in a big win.

Use this thread to discuss the game.