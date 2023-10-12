Titans vs. Ravens: 3 Key Matchups

The Tennessee Titans (2-3) and Baltimore Ravens (3-2) will square off in London this Sunday. Both teams are attempting to bounce back after suffering extremely disappointing defeats in Week 5. Individual player-vs-player matchups will help determine Sunday’s outcome. We’ve swiftly identified three matchups especially worth analyzing.

DEANDRE HOPKINS VS. MARLON HUMPHREY

DeAndre Hopkins is coming off his best game as a Titan. Hopkins recorded eight receptions for 140 receiving yards last Sunday. He’ll often be matched up with Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who recently returned from injury. Humphrey is still shaking off the rust after allowing five receptions on six targets for 65 receiving yards and a touchdown on Sunday, per Pro Football Focus. Humphrey gave up the game-winning score to George Pickens. The Titans will attempt to isolate Hopkins versus Humphrey.

VIDEO: DeAndre Hopkins is averaging a career-high 2.54 YPRR this season.



I broke down Sunday's film to demonstrate how the #Titans are putting him in plus situations, and why Hopkins is still an elite WR.



Link to full video:https://t.co/fkMqgFNXm1 pic.twitter.com/vobt90qHvM — Justin Graver (@titansfilmroom) October 11, 2023

JEFFERY SIMMONS VS. JOHN SIMPSON

Titans 3-tech Jeffery Simmons is performing as his usual dominant self. Simmons currently has an elite pass-rushing grade of 81.2 from Pro Football Focus. Simmons has totaled 21 pressures and 16 quarterback hurries this season. Inexperienced Ravens left guard John Simpson will have his hands full. Simpson has a lackluster pass-blocking grade of 48.1 and has allowed seven pressures. Simpson has also been whistled for four penalties, which ranks second in the league among all offensive guards.

4 weeks of Jeffery Simmons pic.twitter.com/nohzH7USaT — James Foster (@NoFlagsFilm) October 4, 2023

KRISTIAN FULTON VS. RASHOD BATEMAN

Will the Titans actually bench Kristian Fulton? I don’t believe they will, even though Fulton has given up multiple backbreaking penalties and explosive gains. Assuming Fulton starts, he’ll be matched up with Baltimore’s X-receiver Rashod Bateman, who has struggled himself. Recurring injuries have often derailed Bateman, a former first-round pick. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson only has a passer rating of 80.9 when targeting Bateman this season. Both Fulton and Bateman are players looking to recover from their disappointing starts. It makes their expected showdown particularly interesting.