A 2021 NFL Draft do-over, Advice for Fans heading to London, and other Titans bullets

James Dator of SB Nation did a re-draft for the 2021 NFL Draft. The Tennessee Titans had the 22nd pick in that draft and drafted Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech. Jon Robinson was hoping to hit the injured player lottery again like he had when he drafted Jeffery Simmons two years earlier. It obviously hasn’t worked out that way. Dator gives the Titans Gregory Rousseau, EDGE, Miami in his re-draft. Rousseau hasn’t been a star, he has 15 sacks in his 2+ season with the Buffalo Bills, but he would have been a better pick than Farley.

Are you heading to London to watch the Tennessee Titans take on the Baltimore Ravens? Here’s some advice:

Our friends across the pond have some advice for any fans making the trip to London this weekend pic.twitter.com/Cu7uuL0DAH — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) October 11, 2023

Tyjae Spears has been really good against light and heavy when he has gotten his chances this season:

Here's how successful RBs have been this season when running against heavy boxes (x-axis) and light boxes (y-axis) pic.twitter.com/oNgEct6eHx — Arjun Menon (@arjunmenon100) October 12, 2023

As you can see there, Derrick Henry hasn’t been particularly good regardless of how the box is stacked. Hopefully the Titans can find a way to get him going against Baltimore.