Vrabel: Nicholas Petit-Frere would have a hard time earning his job back

So all of the speculation about where Nicholas Petit-Frere fits on this offensive line after his return from suspension has been answered - the bench. Mike Vrabel said today that he likes what he has seen from Chris Hubbard and that it would be hard for NPF to get his job back. Hubbard has been better than most people expected this season.

The guy on the offensive line that should be under consideration for being replaced is Andre Dillard. He has been bad through the first five games. Of course, the question is whether or not NPF or even Dillon Radunz possibly would be better than Dillard. It seems unfathomable that the Tennessee Titans could be in the same spot with a bad left tackle as they were last year, but here they are.

You probably won’t see a change on the offensive line this week. If they are going to make a major change they will most likely do it after the bye which follows this week’s game. A win over the Baltimore Ravens in London will probably keep things status quo. A loss should prompt them to consider some pretty big changes across the board.

But man, if NPF isn’t good enough to get back into the starting lineup, that means it was another bust pick from Jon Robinson.