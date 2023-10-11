Titans-Ravens Wednesday Injury Report: Jeffery Simmons, Treylon Burks concern

The Tennessee Titans (2-3) and Baltimore Ravens (3-2) released their first injury report on Wednesday ahead of Sunday’s meeting across the pond. Old rivalries will be renewed. The Ravens are already in London, and the Titans will be traveling overseas on Thursday afternoon. Tennessee was without Jeffery Simmons and Treylon Burks at Wednesday’s practice.

Simmons injured his shoulder when colliding with one of his teammates in Week 5. The Titans are likely limiting Simmons’ early-week reps. He’s currently expected to recover and play versus the Ravens, but we’ll monitor his practice involvement moving forward.

Burks is still nursing a knee injury. He’s missed back-to-back contests with the ailment. Titans head coach Mike Vrabel is hopeful that Burks will be involved at practice in some capacity this week. That doesn’t guarantee Burks will return in Week 5. His sophomore campaign, much like his rookie season, continues to be derailed by injury.

Teair Tart (toe) also did not practice. The Titans, who allowed nearly 200 rushing yards in Week 5, desperately missed Tart’s ability to plug up rushing lanes. Vrabel and defensive coordinator Shane Bowen will hope Tart recovers in time to suit up against the run-heavy Ravens.

Linebacker Luke Gifford (hamstring) and defensive back Elijah Molden (hamstring) did not practice. Gifford appears in line to miss his third consecutive game. Molden has been playing through his hamstring injury. Hopefully he didn’t suffer a setback.

Azeez Al-Shaair (neck), Aaron Brewer (neck), Derrick Henry (rest), and DeAndre Hopkins (rest) were limited participants. Henry and Hopkins are receiving veteran days off. Al-Shaair and Brewer should ramp up their participation on Thursday and Friday.

RAVENS

Jadeveon Clowney (illness), Odafe Oweh (ankle), and Geno Stone (hamstring) did not practice. Clowney should recover in time from his illness whereas Oweh has only made two regular-season appearances this season.

Odell Beckham (ankle), Marlon Humphrey (foot), Patrick Mekari (illness/chest) and Morgan Moses (shoulder) were listed as limited. Humphrey and Beckham just recently returned from multi-week injuries, so Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is likely limiting their reps.