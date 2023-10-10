Titans roster moves signal displeasure with defense

Tennessee Titans general manager Ran Carthon made several moves on Monday afternoon following Sunday’s disappointing 23-16 defeat to the Indianapolis Colts. The Titans signed cornerback Tay Gowan and defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth to the practice squad. In order to make room for his new acquisitions, Carthon released defensive back Armani Marsh and defensive tackle Jayden Peevy.

Both moves curiously occurred at defensive positions of need. Tennessee’s run defense badly missed the injured Teair Tart on Sunday. Without him, the Colts amassed 193 ground-yards with Zack Moss accounting for 165 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries.

The Titans elevated veteran defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson from the practice squad in place of Tart. Johnson was abysmal on Sunday, having earned a run-stopping grade of 34.2 from Pro Football Focus. If Tart remains sidelined or limited against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6, we’d expect Stallworth, not Johnson, to receive an opportunity.

Stallworth is a five-year NFL veteran. The former South Carolina standout has totaled 52 tackles, 4.5 sacks, seven tackles for loss and two fumble recoveries in 57 career appearances. Stallworth, like Johnson, is an experienced journeyman.

The addition of Gowan also occurred at a position of need. Titans cornerback Kristian Fulton has struggled mightily this campaign, and may have put forth his worst performance of the season against the Colts. Fulton was at fault for multiple backbreaking penalties and explosive gains.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel did not mince words when discussing Fulton. Vrabel said Fulton must correct his issues ASAP, and even admitted that he considered benching Fulton at halftime. Vrabel said he’s comfortable with the players behind Fulton on the depth chart, and the addition of Gowan now gives him another option.

Gowan has appeared in five career games with the Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings. Gowan has tallied two career tackles. Gowan was originally a sixth-round selection of the Arizona Cardinals in the 2021 NFL Draft, but was traded to the Eagles later that season.