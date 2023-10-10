A look at the AFC South standings: Week 5

Well, the Tennessee Titans had a chance to take the top spot in the AFC South before going to London. They were not able to do that, ICYMI. Instead, they find themselves at the bottom of the AFC South standings.

To make matters worse, the Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Buffalo Bills in London to move to 3-2. That puts them at the top of the standings followed by the Indianapolis Colts. The Houston Texans lost to the Atlanta Falcons on a last second field goal. They are ahead of the Titans based on the fact that they have a win in the AFC South.

I talked about it some on this morning’s Home Run Throwback (listen here), but this division is sure to give us a lot of weeks that leave us scratching our heads. A bunch of mediocre, inconsistent teams struggling their way to the end of the season. One of them has to make the playoffs because those are the rules of the NFL. Will it be the Titans? This time last week I would have said yes. Now? I have no idea. Let’s see which team shows up in London.

AFC South Standings

Jacksonville Jaguars 3-2

Indianapolis Colts 3-2

Houston Texans 2-3

Tennessee Titans 2-3