Derrick Henry has big day in Titans win

Derrick Henry ran for a touchdown and threw a touchdown in today’s 27-3 win for the Tennessee Titans over the Cincinnati Bengals. It was The King’s 4th career passing touchdown. It was a really nice throw to Josh Whyle:
Whyle was wide open in the back of the end zone, but Henry did have to throw it over a couple of defenders to get it to him. He also threw that one right-handed. Didn’t he throw the touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens in the playoffs left-handed?
Henry’s rushing touchdown was a combination of power and speed showing off his trademark stiff arm and the burst to get to the end zone once he got to the edge.
Henry finished the day with 22 carries for 122 yards. This team will still thrive when they can get the ball to Henry 20+ times in a game. It’s not always the reason they win, but it’s a good indication that things have gone well for them.
He passed Earl Campbell on the franchise rushing list to move into second place behind Eddie George. There is a really good chance this is Henry’s last year with the Titans. I’d like to see him win one more rushing title in the two-tone blue!
