Titans 27 Bengals 3 final score recap

I told you early last week that the Tennessee Titans could erase a lot of last week with a win over the Cincinnati Bengals. They did just that with a HUGE 27-3 win at Nissan Stadium. The offense was clicking on all cylinders in this one. Ryan Tannehill was great minus an interception after the game was already in hand. DeAndre Hopkins was the receiver they hoped they were getting when they signed him. Derrick Henry found a rhythm. Tim Kelly called a great game.

This is what we are going to see from this team this year. Finding consistency will probably be hard for a team that is pretty good but has some pretty major flaws. There will be some weeks when they can hide those flaws. This was one of those weeks.

Next week is huge. They travel to Indianapolis to take on the Colts for their first AFC South game of the season. A win there gets them to 3-2 and in a good spot as they head to London.

More on this one later. Enjoy the win!!