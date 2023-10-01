Titans vs. Bengals inactives

The Tennessee Titans will be without Treylon Burks today against the Cincinnati Bengals. That is not ideal in a game where they are probably going to need to put up a lot of points on offense to keep pace. Hopefully, this is a very short-term thing for Burks.

Peter Skoronski will miss his third straight game after having an appendectomy. They didn’t put him on injured reserve when it happened, so my guess is they thought he could be back for next week against the Indianapolis Colts. We will see what he is able to do in practice this week.

Elijah Molden and Luke Gifford are the other two players that Mike Vrabel ruled out on Friday. They both have hamstring injuries which has become a staple for the Titans over the last couple of years.

Titans inactives

Treylon Burks

Will Levis (3rd QB)

Elijah Molden

Luke Gifford

Jaelyn Duncan

Bengals inactives

Irv Smith

DJ Ivey

Devin Harper

Akeem Davis-Gaither

Trey Hill

Jackson Carman