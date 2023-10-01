Titans prop bets vs. Bengals 2023 week 4

Last week was a bad week for everything - including my Tennessee Titans prop bets. There were some really low numbers out there that I thought the Titans could smash. The only thing that got smashed was the Titans, but hey, just like Mike Vrabel’s team we have to have a short memory. Let’s get back on that prop bet horse.

In case you do not know, prop bets are wagers that are specific to an event or player inside a bigger contest. Bets can be on things like player statistics, which team does something specific, or who is the first to do something. Some of the most well-known prop bets each year is on the exact length of the National Anthem before the Super Bowl or the color of the Gatorade that will be poured over the winning coach after the Super Bowl. A player statistic prop typically provides a fractional stat total, with bets made for the player going over or under that mark.

Bets are placed like moneyline bets, using + and - odds. The favorite on the moneyline, or in the prop bet, is indicated by a negative number, such as -150. Using this example, a bettor would have to place a $150 bet to win $100 (a total of $250 returned).

The underdog is represented by a positive number, such as +150. In this case, the bettor would place a $100 bet to win $150 if the prop hits (again, $250 returned).

Here are some of the prop bets for tomorrow’s Titans vs. Bengals game, brought to us by DraftKings Sportsbook. Check them out for all of the available prop bets for the game.

Joe Burrow, 1.5 passing touchdowns

Over: -115 Under: -115

The over on this one is easy money to me. The Titans have been getting crushed by opposing passers. It’s impossible for teams to run against Tennessee. You will see the Bengals use a quick-hitting passing game here.

Derrick Henry, 12.5 receiving yards

Over: -110 Under: -120

I’m a sucker for this one every week. It just takes one semi-successful screen to Henry for this to go over. It didn’t happen last week, but it will this week.

Ryan Tannehill, 196.5 passing yards

Over: -115 Under: -115

If the Titans are going to win here, they are going to have to put some points on the board. The only way they are doing that with this offensive line is to throw some quick hitting stuff to force the Bengals out of a loaded box. They do some of that and Tannehill hits to over here!