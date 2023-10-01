Titans vs. Bengals: How to watch, start time, TV channel, live stream and more

This is a gut-check game for the Tennessee Titans. They got dominated all over the field last week by the Cleveland Browns. Today they can make some of those memories disappear with a win over the Cincinnati Bengals. The recent history between these two teams is not a pleasant one for the Titans who have lost the last two meetings. Of course, you know about the playoff game that we aren’t going to talk about. Cincinnati came back to Nissan Stadium last November and knocked Tennessee off again. Mike Vrabel is 0-2 against Zac Taylor.

For that to change today, the Titans are going to have to get after Joe Burrow. He looked healthier on Monday night than he did the first two weeks, but there is still some limitation due to the injured calf. The Titans' defense cannot let him get comfortable in the pocket. They need to force him to make some bad decisions. They are going to need to force a couple of turnovers.

On offense, take care of the football and protect Ryan Tannehill. Also, what about an intermediate passing game that takes advantage of the Bengals being in an eight or nine man box, which they are bound to start out in? They never made that adjustment last week against the Browns.

Here is everything you need to know about watching the game:

Date: October 1, 2023

Game time: 12:00 PM CT

Location: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

TV channel: CBS

Coverage Map: 506 Sports

Announcers: Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth

Radio: 104.5 The Zone (Nashville), Titans Radio in MidSouth

Streaming: NFL+ (Out of Market only)

Preview Podcast: Homerun Throwback

Titans record: (1-2)

Bengals record: (1-2)

Odds: Titans +2.5, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Enemy blog: Cincy Jungle

