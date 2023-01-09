Titans fire offensive coordinator Todd Downing

The Tennessee Titans have fired offensive coordinator Todd Downing according to Jim Wyatt. This was a move that simply had to happen after the offense failed to average 20 points per game and never scored 28 points in a single game. I was beginning to wonder if this was actually going to happen.

Wyatt is also reporting that the team has parted ways with offensive line coach Keith Carter, secondary coach Anthony Midget, and offensive skill assistant Erik Frazier. Here is what Mike Vrabel had to say about the firings to Wyatt:

“I want to thank Todd, Keith, Anthony and Erik for their service and commitment to our team over their time here in Tennessee,” Vrabel said in a statement. “Each of them made an impact on our organization, were dedicated to the process and loyal members of our coaching staff.”

I’ve never heard of Frazier, but none of the rest of these come as a surprise. There was definitely a talent deficiency on the offensive line, but there sure looked like some things that could have been fixed with coaching.

Midget was a pretty easy choice as well with how bad the pass defense was for this team. You could make the argument for him as well that he didn’t have a lot of talent in the corner back room, but you can’t blame everything that went wrong on Jon Robinson.

Now we wait to see if there will be any news on Craig Aukerman or anyone on the strength and conditioning side.