Titans general manager search: Two more candidates identified

Earlier today Melo wrote about four external candidates that were reportedly being interviewed for the Tennessee Titans' vacant GM position - Adam Peters of the San Francisco 49ers, Ran Carthon of the 49ers, Glenn Cook of the Cleveland Browns, and Ian Cunningham of the Chicago Bears. It was also noted that the Titans will interview in-house candidates Ryan Cowden and Monti Ossenfort. Cowden took over on personnel issues once Jon Robinson was fired.

Ian Rapoport has identified two more candidates the Titans will reportedly interview today - Quentin Harris of the Arizona Cardinals and Malik Boyd of the Buffalo Bills.

Harris started his NFL career as a player for the Cardinals, New York Giants, and Denver Broncos. He joined the Cardinals' front office in 2008 as a scout. Since then he was worked his way up to the VP of Player Personnel.

Boyd has been the Director of Pro Personnel in Buffalo since 2017. He has also spent time in the front offices of the Indianapolis Colts and Cardinals.

Amy Adams Strunk said earlier today that the team will be conducting two rounds of interviews. Stay tuned for MCM for all of the latest.