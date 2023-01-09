Report: 4 external candidates emerge in Titans’ G.M. search

The Tennessee Titans provided a crucial update regarding their general manager search on Monday morning. Controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk confirmed interviews would begin this week. Ian Rapoport has already reported that the Titans have requested interviews with four external candidates. They are Adam Peters and Ran Carthon of the San Francisco 49ers, Glenn Cook of the Cleveland Browns, and Ian Cunningham of the Chicago Bears.

For their vacant GM job, the #Titans are expected to conduct a wide-ranging search, and have requested permission to speak with Adam Peters and Ran Carthon of the #49ers, source said. Those are just the first two. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 9, 2023

Two more for the #Titans GM opening: Sources say they've requested to interview Glenn Cook of the #Browns and Ian Cunningham of the #Bears, two rising young executives. They'll also speak with top in-house candidates Ryan Cowden and Monti Ossenfort. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 9, 2023

We here at MCM previously identified Carthon as a potential candidate. Carthon has helped 49ers general manager John Lynch build an elite roster. The 49ers have already qualified for one Super Bowl and just finished 13-4 despite being down to their third-string rookie quarterback. Carthon has put together a strong resume.

We previously identified Cunningham as a potential target. Some Titans fans may see Cunningham’s name and get confused regarding his candidacy given the lack of success his Bears experienced in 2022. This was Cunningham’s first season in Chicago, however. Cunningham previously did terrific work with the Philadelphia Eagles. The 14-3 Eagles just clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Cunningham helped Eagles general manager Howie Roseman lay the foundation. Cunningham is a strong candidate.

Adam Peters of the 49ers is another interesting candidate. The Titans clearly view San Francisco’s front office fondly. Peters is the second known candidate from the 49ers alongside Carthon.

What makes Peters interesting is that he spent six seasons with the New England Patriots (2003-08) while Mike Vrabel played in New England. Vrabel knows Peters well, and Strunk mentioned the word “collaborate” several times throughout her statement. Peters later won a Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos before joining the 49ers. We know the Titans love their Patriots alums, but Peters has done good work elsewhere, too.

Cook has been with the Browns since 2016. Cook was promoted to Cleveland’s assistant general manager role ahead of the 2022 campaign. Cook interviewed for several general manager openings last offseason. Cook remains on the league’s radar. The Titans will also interview in-house candidates Monti Ossenfort and Ryan Cowden. There are now six known candidates for the Titans’ G.M. opening.

Update: A fifth external candidate has emerged.

The Titans will also interview Buffalo Bills Senior Director of Pro Personnel Malik Boyd.

Source: #Bills Senior Director of Pro Personnel Malik Boyd will interview for the vacant #Titans GM job. Has a great reputation. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 9, 2023

Boyd has been in his current role with the Bills since 2017. He’s helped Bills general manager Brandon Beane build a perennial Super Bowl contender. Drafting Josh Allen certainly helped.

Update #2: A sixth external candidate has emerged.

The #Titans have requested permission to interview #AZCardinals vice president of player personnel Quentin Harris for their vacant GM job, source said. He's also in the mix in AZ. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 9, 2023

Arizona Cardinals vice president of player personnel Quentin Harris is considered a leading candidate in Arizona as well, as Ian Rapoport noted. The Cardinals have an opening because Steve Keim stepped away on Monday. Harris is probably a likelier bet to stay put in Arizona.