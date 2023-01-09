MCM Radio: Titans season comes to an end

As of this writing at 9:34 AM central time, Todd Downing still somehow has a job. The Tennessee Titans were the only team in the entire NFL to not score 28 points in a game. They were embarrassing on offense in the second half of pretty much every game during the season. This should be an easy call for Mike Vrabel. If it isn’t, that is concerning. If that is the case, Amy Adams Strunk should have already told Vrabel that he won’t have a job if he refuses to fire Downing. With all of that being said, I fully expect us to get news today that Downing is out. Maybe I’m just being an optimist, but Vrabel isn’t an idiot. I’m banking on his intelligence being stronger than his pride.

That was obviously a topic of discussion on today’s MCM Radio (listen here). I also got into some thoughts from the loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Some of those thoughts included:

Josh Dobbs’s performance

The quickest review of any play in NFL history

How much I hate the Jaguars

An offseason with so many crucial decisions

You can find all of that and much, MUCH more on today’s MCM Radio:

