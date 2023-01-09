Titans to begin interviewing G.M. candidates this week

The Tennessee Titans will begin interviewing candidates to replace general manager Jon Robinson this week, the team confirmed via social media on Monday morning.

#Titans set to take next step in finding the franchise’s next General Manager.



Controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk discusses the process – and what she's looking for in the next GM – with interviews set to begin this week:



HERE -> https://t.co/sfpCFNmH3Z pic.twitter.com/kWelSl6jnA — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) January 9, 2023

Controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk fired Robinson on December 6. The process to identify potential candidates began immediately. Strunk has employed an unnamed consultant to help identify both internal and external candidates.

Tennessee’s statement confirmed the Titans will interview both Vice President/Player Personnel Ryan Cowden and current Director of Player Personnel Monti Ossenfort. We identified both Cowden and Ossenfort as potential in-house candidates following Robinson’s firing. It’s worth acknowledging that Cowden had been overseeing day-to-day roster decisions since Robinson’s firing.

Strunk also confirmed that the Titans will interview external candidates as well. I’d personally like to see San Francisco 49ers Player Personnel Ron Carthon receive an interview. Former Houston Texans general manager Rick Smith could be a candidate as a result of his relationship with Titans head coach Mike Vrabel.

Speaking of Vrabel, Strunk confirmed that he’ll be involved in the process at some point. Vrabel is expected to retain significant control over Tennessee’s personnel decisions moving forward. Just how much control may be determined by who Tennessee ultimately appoints.