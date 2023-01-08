Titans quarterback Josh Dobbs nearly wrote unbelievable comeback story

The Tennessee Titans were defeated 20-16 by the Jacksonville Jaguars in primetime on Saturday. The Jaguars won the AFC South as a result, and the Titans ended their lifeless campaign on a seven-game losing streak. They’ll now look towards the offseason. Hiring a general manager is the first priority.

Starting quarterback Josh Dobbs was excellent throughout the first half, completing 12-of-15 passing attempts for 114 yards and a touchdown. Tennessee’s offense went stagnant in the second half, however. Dobbs completed just 8-of-14 second-half attempts for 65 passing yards. Tennessee’s offense scored three second-half points. Vanilla play-calling from you-know-who didn’t help.

Dobbs and the Titans lost the game in soul-crushing fashion. Jaguars cornerback Rayshawn Jenkins came screaming off the edge on a late blitz and sacked Dobbs, forcing a fumble that was scooped up by defensive end Josh Allen for a 35-yard game-winning touchdown. On the ensuing possession, Dobbs fumbled again, but recovered this time, forcing a third-and-12. A false-start made it third-and-17. Dobbs then curiously threw a fourth-down attempt well short of the sticks. Tennessee’s season ended right then and there.

Dobbs was a beloved performer with the Tennessee Volunteers. Dobbs played four seasons (2013-16) at Tennessee. He departed the program 7,138 passing yards and 53 touchdowns versus 29 interceptions. A dual-threat quarterback, Dobbs added 2,160 rushing yards and 32 touchdowns to his offensive totals.

Dobbs’ contract with Tennessee will now expire. The Titans may consider re-signing him and letting him compete for next season’s No. 2 role throughout training camp and the preseason alongside Malik Willis. Who will be the starting quarterback is a bigger question.