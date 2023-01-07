Titans-Jaguars Inactives

The Titans and Jaguars are set for an AFC South title meeting tonight in Jacksonville. Tennessee, now 7-9, can punch their ticket to the playoffs with a simple victory tonight. The Jaguars can do the same.

Mike Vrabel will turn to Josh Dobbs under center, with Ryan Tannehill likely done for the year. Dobbs gets the nod over rookie passer Malik Willis, who has struggled in his handful of starts to this point.

Dobbs will have Derrick Henry back in the lineup tonight, along with Treylon Burks, who has been questionable all week long. Dobbs had a pretty good showing against Dallas last week, all things considered. It’ll be interesting to see what kind of effort he can give the Titans tonight with everything on the line.

Cornerback Kristian Fulton and safety Amani Hooker are set to return to the secondary tonight, giving the defense a big boost against Trevor Lawrence. Denico Autry and Jeffery Simmons are also good to go.

Titans Inactives

CB Davontae Harris

S Mike Brown

DT Naquan Jones

Jaguars Inactives

WR Kendric Pryor

CB Montaric Brown

CB Gregory Junior

OLB De’Shaan Dixon

DL Jeremiah Ledbetter