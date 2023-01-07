 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

51% of Titans fans are cheering for a loss

I don’t get it either, Mike

By Jimmy Morris
Tennessee Titans v Los Angeles Chargers Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

There has been so much talk this week about draft position vs. winning the division. I know there are people that are rooting for a loss tonight when the Tennessee Titans play the Jacksonville Jaguars. I was curious what percentage of the fanbase is rooting for a loss. It turns out it is 51%:

That seems crazy to me. You are telling me that you are going to turn on the game tonight and actually root against the Titans with a chance to win the division? Against the Jaguars of all teams....

I was also curious how many people think the Titans are going to win this game. It turns out not that many:

If you are in the 74%, Mike Vrabel is not happy with you!

As for the confidence that the team is headed in the right direction, well that is unsurprisingly not very high:

There was a bump up this week. If you voted yes this week after voting no the week before, I’d be curious to know why. Let me know in the comments.

