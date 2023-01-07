NFL week 18 picks and predictions

NFL week 18 games are always a mixed bag. There are some games where both teams have something to play for. There are some games where neither team has anything to play for. Those two scenarios can be fun games to watch. The worst games are the ones where one team is resting guys for the playoffs and the other team isn’t. Those are hard to watch and hard to bet on.

I wonder if the NFL regrets not putting the Tennessee Titans vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars game on Sunday Night Football. It’s about the only game that can only have the fate of the two teams playing determined in that game. The Titans are 6.5-point underdogs. Give me the Titans moneyline!

You can see the rest of my picks for this week below:

If you are a gambling person, how do you handle a week like this? It seems pretty tricky to me.