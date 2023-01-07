Titans vs. Jaguars: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

This is it! Win and in! We have known this game was going to be the determining factor for the Tennessee Titans and the playoffs for what seems like forever. The day is finally here.

I’ve had a good feeling about this game all week. I can’t really explain why, but that’s where I’m at. This just seems like the perfect spot for Mike Vrabel to work his magic and pull off a win that very few people expect this team to get. I think they can do that same thing in the first round of the playoffs, but what do I know? I’m crazy.

But first things first, here’s to hoping the Titans can end the Jacksonville Jaguars today!

Here is everything you need to know about watching the game:

Date: January 7, 2023

Game time: 7:15 PM CT

Location: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL

TV channel: ESPN/ABC

Coverage Map: 506 Sports

Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters

Radio: 104.5 The Zone (Nashville), Titans Radio in MidSouth

Streaming: Fubo | NFL.com GamePass (audio only until after the game)

Titans record: (7-9)

Jaguars record: (8-8)

Odds: Titans +6.5, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Enemy blog: Big Cat Country

