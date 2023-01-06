MCM Radio: Titans-Jaguars preview

Well, this is it. The Tennessee Titans will be in Jacksonville tomorrow night to take on the Jaguars. A win by the Titans gives them a third straight division title and a home playoff game. A loss ends their season. It was unthinkable six weeks ago that the Titans would be in this spot, but here they are.

This is a game where the Titans' star players are going to need to be big. That starts with Derrick Henry. He has owned the Jags for the majority of his career. He was on his way to another huge game against them when these two teams met earlier this season. Turnovers, one by Henry, put that off the rails. He can make up for that here.

On defense, the guys are Jeffery Simmons and Denico Autry. Trevor Lawrence dropped back to pass 42 times when these teams met the first time and wasn’t sacked once. That can’t happen again here or the Titans will lose. Autry didn’t play in that first match-up.

Then there is Kevin Byard who had his best game of the season against the Dallas Cowboys with two picks. Byard has been so good for this team for so long. They will need a big play from him - sack or interception - in this one.

