Titans vs Jaguars: Three Players to Watch

The Tennessee Titans and the Jacksonville Jaguars face off on Saturday in a clash for the AFC South and the opportunity to host a wild-card playoff game.

The last time these two teams met, it was one of the low points of the season for the Titans, as the Jaguars came into Nissan Stadium and won, with the Titans turning the ball over four times in the game.

That game marked a significant shift in the AFC South race, as the Titans were inching closer to clinching the division at the time, but the Jaguars have been on a roll since then, winning four in a row and five of their last six.

Now, it all comes down to this week 18 matchup. A Titans win will give them their third consecutive division crown and a home playoff game, while a loss would eliminate the Titans from playoff contention completely.

As we get ready for Saturday night’s showdown in Jacksonville, here are three players to keep an eye on.

#1. Trevor Lawrence

The play of Trevor Lawrence has been one of the biggest ingredients to the Jaguars’ recent success.

The former #1 pick has been much improved in year 2, throwing 24 touchdowns to 8 interceptions and more than 3,900 yards going into Saturday’s game.

In Nashville, Lawrence had one of his best games of the season, picking apart the Titans defense to the tune of 30/42 passing for 368 yards and 3 touchdowns, while also adding a rushing touchdown.

That day, Lawrence had all day to throw and was able to sit back in the pocket and slice through the Tennessee defense. The Titans have to do a better job of getting pressure on Lawrence and try to force him into making mistakes.

#2. Evan Engram

While Trevor Lawrence had one of his best games of the season against the Titans, so did Jacksonville TE Evan Engram.

In Nashville, Engram caught 11 passes for 162 yards and two of his four touchdowns on the season.

The Titans have to draw up a different game plan against Engram after what he was able to do in the last matchup.

Engram has came on strong down the stretch for the Jaguars, recording at least 7 catches in three of the last four games, and with what he was able to do earlier this season, I’d expect him to be involved in the offensive game plan early and often for the Jags.

#3. Josh Allen

The Jaguars linebacker had a sack and a fumble recovery the last time these two teams met, and down the final stretch of the season, Allen has been playing some solid football.

He’s recorded three sacks over the last four games, and last week, Allen made plays all over the field, recording a sack and forced fumble, three QB hits, and broke up a pass in the end zone on 4th down.

The Jaguars defense has really peaked in the final stretch of the season, and with the Titans difficulties in pass protection, Allen will be a player to keep an eye on.