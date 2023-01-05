MCM Radio: Treylon Burks added to Wednesday injury report

There was concerning news with the addition of Treylon Burks to the Tennessee Titans' injury report. He was listed as limited with a groin injury. The big thing to watch will be what he does today. If he is a full participant today then we have no worries. If he is limited again today and labeled as questionable we have some level of concern. If he doesn’t practice today we panic!

It is pretty sickening how healthy the Jacksonville Jaguars have been (not that I would ever wish for players to be injured). The only player that hasn’t practiced for them this week is their long snapper. They did lose Cam Robinson to an injury since the last time these two teams played, but they have been remarkably healthy this season. That must be nice.

I am getting so hyped for this game. I really trust Mike Vrabel in this situation. He will find ways to push the right buttons for his team to have them really ready for this game. Vrabel has been great when his team has extra rest. He and some of the key players on this team have quite a bit of extra rest here.

You can find all of that and much, MUCH more on today’s MCM Radio (listen here):

Please rate, review and subscribe:

Apple

Spotify

Google Podcasts

Stitcher

Editor’s note: If you’re viewing this in Apple News, you’ll need to head to your podcast app or phone’s web browser to hear the embedded audio file.