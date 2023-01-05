Filed under: NFL Reacts SB Nation Reacts Titans Reacts Survey: Week 18 By Kyle Thele Jan 5, 2023, 11:27am CST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Titans Reacts Survey: Week 18 Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Tennessee Titans fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. <a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/76FBVS/">Please take our survey</a> More From Music City Miracles Titans vs Jaguars: Three Players to Watch MCM Radio: Treylon Burks added to Wednesday injury report Titans WR Treylon Burks added to Wednesday’s injury report with groin injury MCM Radio: You can’t spell Duval without an L Titans-Jaguars Tues Injury Report: Defensive Returns Titans-Jaguars set for AFC South Title match-up Loading comments...
