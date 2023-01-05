Titans-Jaguars Final Injury Report: Near Full Strength?

The Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars released their final injury reports on Thursday before Saturday’s AFC South title meeting. Derrick Henry, Jeffery Simmons and Denico Autry have been removed from the report altogether. Treylon Burks, Kristian Fulton and Amani Hooker are among those listed as questionable.

Henry was a full participant for the third consecutive practice. Henry was held out of Tennessee’s Week 17 defeat to the Dallas Cowboys as a precaution with a hip injury. The Titans need Henry to be his dominant self against the Jaguars, a franchise he’s historically embarrassed.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel offered an encouraging update on Burks despite his questionable tag. Burks popped up on Wednesday’s injury report with a groin injury after being a full-go on Tuesday. Suffering a new injury midweek is typically a terrible sign for a player, especially one like Burks who’s suffered multiple injuries throughout his debut campaign. Vrabel seems to insinuate Burks is going to be OK. Having Burks at 100% availability is important.

Simmons (ankle) was limited for a third straight day. The Titans are simply managing Simmons’ workload. Tennessee’s best defensive player will be available versus the Jaguars.

Autry (biceps) is also confirmed to return. Autry practiced in full capacity all week. Autry was held out against the Cowboys for precautionary reasons. Defensive coordinator Shane Bowen said Autry is “grumpy” when he doesn’t feature. The Jaguars will be facing a mean Autry on Saturday.

Fulton (groin) was limited for a third consecutive practice. Hooker was downgraded to Did Not Practice on Thursday, but is still listed as questionable. Fulton now sounds likelier to suit up than Hooker does. The Titans have missed both Fulton and Hooker. Ideally, the secondary would be at full strength to combat Jaguars starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Starting right tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere (ankle) is listed as a limited participant. Titans media members made note of his absence during the open portion, however. Le’Raven Clark would likely start at right tackle if Petit-Frere fails to heal. Zack Johnson from the practice squad is an alternative option.

Inside linebacker Dylan Cole (ankle) was also listed as limited and is officially questionable. Monty Rice and Jack Gibbens would start in Cole’s absence. A healthy Cole would likely split snaps with Gibbens. Joe Jones is also on the 53-man roster. David Long Jr. has not yet been designated to return from IR. It’s a bad sign regarding his availability. The Titans could use Long.

Cornerback Davontae Harris did not practice with a hamstring designation and has already been ruled OUT. Edge Tarell Basham returned to practice after missing Wednesday. Defensive back Josh Thompson has cleared concussion protocol.