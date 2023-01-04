Titans WR Treylon Burks added to Wednesday’s injury report with groin injury

Tennessee Titans rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks appears on Wednesday’s injury report with a groin injury. It’s particularly concerning because Burks was not on Tuesday’s report. It indicates Burks suffered a new injury or a setback ahead of Saturday’s AFC South deciding showdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars. You can view Wednesday’s full injury report below.

A groin injury would represent Burks’ third separate injury of his rookie campaign. He previously missed several contests with a turf toe injury. The Titans placed Burks on IR.

Burks returned after a month-long layoff, and later suffered a concussion after experiencing a helmet-to-helmet hit in the end zone against the Philadelphia Eagles. Burks missed another two contests, including Tennessee’s first meeting against Jacksonville. The Titans’ passing offense missed Burks in that crucial meeting. Starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill completed 25-of-38 passing attempts for 254 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

The No. 16 overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, Burks has recorded 29 receptions for 425 receiving yards and one touchdown in 10 regular-season appearances as a rookie. Burks is already Tennessee’s best receiver as the most dynamic playmaker among a lackluster bunch.

Given this contest is scheduled for Saturday instead of Sunday, the Titans are expected to release their final injury report on Thursday. Head coach Mike Vrabel may even rule out certain players who are nursing ailments. Defensive coordinator Shane Bowen made it sound like cornerback Kristian Fulton is questionable. We’ll be back on Thursday with a full analysis of Tennessee’s final injury report.