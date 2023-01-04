MCM Radio: You can’t spell Duval without an L

Yesterday was the first day the Tennessee Titans were on the field in preparation for their AFC South title game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. It is going to be a fun weekend. We talked yesterday about the dichotomy we face as Titans fans this weekend. A win gives the Titans a division title and a home playoff game. A loss likely gives the Titans a top-10 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. You can cheer for whatever you want to. I will be cheering for a win because it will crush Jaguars fans. They are the worst.

Yesterday the injury report was significantly shorter than it has been in the last few weeks. While that is nice, you have to remember that a lot of the players that were on the injury report the last few weeks - Ryan Tannehill, Ben Jones, Nate Davis, Bud Dupree, Zach Cunningham - are all on IR at this point.

The thing that is going to give this team a chance to win on Sunday is the defense and at least a competent passing game with Josh Dobbs. We haven’t yet seen Dobbs and Derrick Henry on the field together, but we saw Dobbs look competent against a good defense without Henry.

