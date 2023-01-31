Report: 49ers request permission to interview Titans coach Chris Harris for DC opening

The San Francisco 49ers have requested an interview with Tennessee Titans passing game coordinator and cornerbacks coach Chris Harris for their vacant defensive coordinator position, according to a report from Adam Schefter. The 49ers have an opening at DC following Demeco Ryans’ departure to the Houston Texans. There are multiple layers to peel back here.

49ers have requested to interview Chris Harris for their defensive coordinator spot. Harris recently joined the Titans as their PGC following a stint coaching the Commanders’ DBs. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 31, 2023

Firstly, last we heard, the Titans were zeroing in on Harris, who most recently spent time with the Washington Commanders. The Titans have yet to publicly confirm the hiring of Harris, however. Schefter is claiming that Harris is Tennessee’s defensive passing game coordinator. The original report indicated Harris would double as the team’s cornerbacks coach, replacing Anthony Midget. It’s possible, or even likely that Schefter left this minor detail out.

It’s also possible that Harris has indeed accepted Tennessee’s offer. Coaching staff updates often don’t occur (at least publicly) until the entire staff has been hired. Since Titans head coach Mike Vrabel is still in the process of hiring multiple positions (including offensive coordinator and offensive line coach), it’s possible the Titans have simply delayed the Harris announcement. It’s either that, or Schefter got his wires crossed here.

Either way, the 49ers now represent a potential stumbling block to Harris landing on Tennessee’s 2023 coaching staff. Working for Kyle Shanahan in San Francisco has been a direct pipeline to future head coaching positions. Harris will certainly possess interest in interviewing for Shanahan’s defensive coordinator job.

It’s also worth acknowledging that Harris probably isn’t their leading candidate. The 49ers have also requested an interview with Steve Wilks. Wilks is an experienced defensive coordinator who most recently did an outstanding job as the interim head coach of the Carolina Panthers. The legendary Vic Fangio could also be a candidate in San Francisco.

Stay tuned to MCM for updated news surrounding Harris’ status with the Titans.